New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The government has asked employers to provide paid maternity leave to registered road construction workers for 26 weeks for up to two deliveries, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said.

Irani said for more than two children and for adoption or commissioning mothers, 12 weeks of paid maternity leave shall be provided by the employer.

Also Read | Budget Session 2024: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar Revokes Suspension of 11 Opposition MPs.

Irani made the announcement as she released an advisory on women's participation in the workforce. The Labour Ministry and the Women and Child Development Ministry released a joint advisory on it.

"The advisory that I hold in my hands for female construction workers across the country mandates them to be given 26 weeks of maternity leave by their employers. Now, this is nothing less than revolutionary. Not just putting ink to paper, but ensuring officers actively consider the availability of such facilities to women," she said.

Also Read | CAA-NRC Row: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Says, 'Will Not Let Anyone Take Away Citizenship of People As Long as I Am Alive'.

In addition to childbirth, the advisory addresses miscarriages, stipulating that if a woman in the construction sector experiences a miscarriage, she is entitled to leave with wages equivalent to maternity benefits for six weeks following the day of the miscarriage.

"As per the advisory, the wage of women construction workers has to be transferred through an online medium to avoid them getting duped by their supervisors," Irani said.

The advisory also emphasised the proactive role of employers in implementing policies and programmes to encourage women to join the workforce.

"Now that the advisory is given, it becomes easy for the officers and the ministry to compute the impact of such advisories to the female construction workforce across the country," Irani said.

Furthermore, the advisory stresses the proactive role of employers in implementing policies and programs to encourage women to join the workforce, she said.

The advisory emphasises the need for employers to facilitate a safe and supportive environment for female workers during night shifts, ensuring transportation services for pick-up and drop-off, especially during night-time hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)