Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) The personal security officers (PSOs) of protected persons will be trained to handle latest weapons and electronic security gadgets for providing better security environment in Jammu and Kashmir, an official order said.

As per the order issued by the Security Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the training will begin from Saturday.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 19-Year-Old Model Gang-Raped Inside Car in Kochi, Woman Among Four Accused Held.

As many as 221 PSOs of over 200 protected persons will undergo one month Refresher course at the Security Wing, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)