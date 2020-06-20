Ghaziabad, Jun 19 (PTI) The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and government service to the families of the soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

A delegation of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) handed over a memorandum to the city magistrate, addressed in the name of the President of India. The delegation was headed by national general secretary Chakrapani Yadav and national spokesman of the party Advocate Nahar singh Yadav.

In their memorandum, the party has demanded the government to give "Rs 1 core compensation, one petrol pump, one residence and government service to the family members of each martyr who sacrificed their lives in the recent Indo china clash in Galwan Valley."

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

