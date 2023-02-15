Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Amphetamine drug weighing 1.5 kg and valued at Rs 3 crore was seized at the international airport here and one person was arrested in this connection.

Acting on specific inputs, the Customs officials intercepted the man who arrived here from Guinea via Addis Ababa on February 12, the Customs department said on Wednesday.

The drug was concealed in false bottom of the baggage of the passenger which was later found to be Amphetamine, weighing 1,539 grams.

The drug worth Rs 3 crore was confiscated under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Customs Act 1962 and an investigation is on, a release from the principal commissioner of Customs M Mathew Jolly said.

Amphetamine is used as a drug stimulant, leading to a higher feeling of energy.

