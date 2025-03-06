Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 6 (ANI): Members of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Lok the Sabha visited the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurugram on Thursday to examine its functioning and also visited some works of NHAI.

PAC Chairperson KC Venugopal and several other members of the panel during the visit. The committee members also examined some works of the National Highway Authority of India.

"We decided to have a site visit to examine the functioning of this toll plaza... We are getting many complaints from the public... We will examine everything from fees, tariffs, infrastructure, accidents, and quality... Then we will submit our report and mention if there are any lacunas," Venugopal said.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, who is a member of the panel, said PAC examined the works of the National Highway Authority of India.

"We have asked them to improve the traffic situation from the airport to the New Delhi main road... The only goal of the PAC is to rise above the party politics and talk about the issues of the people," he said.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said the committee observed how much time one car takes to pass through the toll plaza. The PAC members also inspected the construction site of the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. She said that the construction seemed going well so far.

"In December 2023, the then PAC visited the same place which we visited today; they had given around 19 suggestions... We visited the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. The fast tag system is very well there... We observed how much time one car takes to pass through the toll plaza," Sarangi told ANI.

"We also went to the construction site of the Dwarka Expressway under the Bharatmala Pariyojana... It seems to be going well so far. PAC is the eyes and ears of the government... We give suggestions to make sure all the functions are being carried out efficiently," she added. (ANI)

