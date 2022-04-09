By Nishant Ketu

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 9 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday announced that the common public will soon be able to visit parliament house as they could in the pre-COVID era.

"Due to COVID pandemic, we had closed the visiting gallery of Lok Sabha and restricted entry in parliament premises. But, now things are getting better and Narendra Modi government is continuously working hard to vaccinate people. So, we are also thinking of opening the public gallery of Lok Sabha and hope it will be opened soon," Birla said at a public event in Guwahati

Birla said parliament is the temple of democracy and people should know its history. Visitors will be required to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, entry to Parliament was restricted and members of the house were made to sit in the visiting gallery and maintain social distancing norms. (ANI)

