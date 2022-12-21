New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Slamming the Central government for deliberately targeting the Bharat Jodo Yatra over COVID-19 concerns, the Congress on Wednesday pointed out that BJP has taken out marches in Rajasthan and Karnataka while asserting that public health is a far too serious issue to play party politics on.

The Congress statement came a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Union Health Minister writes to Rahul Gandhi on the basis of a letter sent to him by a BJP MP from Rajasthan who alleges that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has not been following COVID protocols. This MP's letter was sent following the enormous success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in his state."

He further pointed out that masks are no longer compulsory anywhere and there has been no advisory from the Centre to states.

"Parliament is meeting normally. Masks are no longer compulsory anywhere including on flights. BJP has taken out yatras in Rajasthan and Karnataka. There has been no advisory from the Centre to states of late except the one issued yesterday on genome sequencing," said Ramesh.

The Congress leader also hit out at the Centre alleging that in March 2020 the Modi government delayed the imposition of the lockdown by at least a week to enable the toppling of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Public health is far too serious an issue on which to play party politics. If there is a protocol for gatherings Bharat Jodo Yatra will abide by it undoubtedly," he added.

Reacting furiously to the Health Ministry's letter, Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised a counter question to Mansukh Mandaviya asking whether COVID protocols were followed during PM Modi's election rallies during Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal.

"I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention," Chowdhury said.

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen said that the Centre could have issued a COVID advisory for Parliamentarians to attend the Parliament but no circular came advising masks or any other preventive measures.

"They could have issued an advisory. We are at Parliament but no circular came for wearing masks or taking preventive measures. Not the sole duty of the Centre to boss over state governments. Their responsibility is towards the public in which they fail, we don't expect much from them," Dola Sen said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter saying that no Covid-19 protocol was followed in PM Modi's Tripura rally two days back. He said that BJP and the Modi government are worried after seeing the crowd in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Upset with the rising public support for Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP's aim is to disturb it. No COVID protocols were followed when PM did a rally in Tripura 2 days back...If Union Health Min has a valid concern & not a political aim, he should first write to PM," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

The Health Minister wrote, "Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate."

Mandaviya has also requested to postpone the foot march if the following protocol is impossible.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further stated.

Notably, the Yatra observed its last day in Rajasthan on Tuesday and entered Haryana today.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of top health officials and experts on the Covid situation in the country and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance amid a surge in coronavirus cases globally.

"COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," tweeted Union Health Minister after the meeting.

Reports of the sudden rise in Covid cases in China, Japan, the US and Brazil among other countries have surfaced. (ANI)

