Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Public offices in Karnataka will have nodal officers to enforce and ensure compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the state government said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

A government order said there was a downward trend of COVID-19 cases daily warranting the need to sustain the gains achieved so far.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The order further said that it was essential to ensure the compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) by officers, staff members and visitors in public offices.

"It is instructed that every Public Office has to designate a Nodal Officer (one of the officers in the office) at their office, who shall enforce and ensure the compliance of CAB by officials and staff and visitors during working hours," the order said.

It also said that any serious and repeated non-compliance of CAB even after adequate awareness will attract penalty and further action under the Provisions of Disaster Management Act-2005.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)