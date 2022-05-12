Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has organised a month-long public outreach programme to mark its 11 years in power in the state.

It is showcasing development works through 631 exhibitions at schools and educational institutions, and premises of government offices, as per a statement issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department on Thursday.

Besides, 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) and 'Paray Samadhan' (resolution in locality) camps are being held as a part of the programme, which began on May 5.

The government is also organising different training camps, competitions and activities targeting farmers, youths, women and children.

Edutainment programmes through skits, street plays, dance and drama are also being organised to create awareness among the public on government schemes, as well as on social issues such as child marriage, women trafficking, and misuse of mobile phones.

