Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday said that a public representative is best positioned to assess whether the laws, policies, and schemes formulated by the government and legislatures are being implemented effectively on the ground.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme organised for the members of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Haryana, Birla said that the more thorough the review in the assembly, the better governance will function, ensuring accountability.

He emphasised the importance of quality legislative drafting and the importance of inputs from elected representatives in legislative processes.

He called for wider consultations in the legislative drafting process, highlighting that the lack of adequate inputs at the stage of drafting of legislation has its impacts on both the functioning of the government and legislative scrutiny by lawmakers.

Birla said that the lawmakers should be suitably engaged at this early stage to ensure that the perspectives and concerns of the people they represent are adequately reflected in the proposed legislation.

By fostering a collaborative approach between lawmakers and the originating ministry, the quality and effectiveness of legislation can be enhanced, making it more relevant and beneficial to the public, Birla said. This move, he said, would contribute to more informed decision-making and better governance, he added.

Birla said that state legislatures should conduct comprehensive reviews of policies and schemes.

Whether it is Parliament or the Legislative Assembly, these democratic institutions serve as platforms that enable the government to understand the problems of every sector and every section of society. By taking this information positively, the government can function more effectively, Birla said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Haryana Congress leader B B Batra addressed the inaugural session of the orientation programme for the members of the Haryana Assembly here.

The orientation programme for the members of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Haryana, of which 40 are first-timers, is being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat in collaboration with the Haryana Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

