Hamirpur (HP), Mar 22 (PTI) National Minorities Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Wednesday called for the popularising of schemes meant for the uplift and welfare of minorities.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Prime Minister's new 15-point programme at Hamir Bhawan here, Iqbal Singh Lalpura said that the schemes could also be propagated through the representatives of religious institutions belonging to the minorities.

"These institutions can play an important role in maintaining mutual harmony in the society and in including the minorities in the mainstream. For this, committees should be formed at district and sub-divisional level and their meetings should be held regularly," he said.

Lalpura said that the purpose of the various schemes being run under the 15-point programme was to provide education, employment, housing and other basic facilities to the people belonging to the minority community.

Any problem in the implementation of these schemes or suggestions could be shared with the Minorities Commission, he said, and added that the commission will convey these suggestions and feedback of the officers to the central government.

He exhorted the government employees to work at the grassroots level saying their one initiative can bring a big change in the life of a common man.

He said that in many areas, some people from the minority sections do not get enough land for the cemetery and sometimes there is a problem in getting the minority certificate.

If there is such a case in the district, then this problem should be resolved immediately, he said.

The NMC chairman also said that Himachal Pradesh has immense potential for the production of rare herbs and tourism and steps should be taken in this direction as well.

