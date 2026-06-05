India News | Puducherry CM Rangasamy Urges Centre to Restore Retail-rate Diesel Supply for Fishermen

Puducherry [India], June 5 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday wrote a letter to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking the continuation of a special diesel supply arrangement for registered fishermen in Puducherry.

In his letter, Rangasamy said the Puducherry State Fishermen Cooperative Federation operates diesel outlets exclusively for registered fishing vessels at Thengaithittu Fishing Harbour in Puducherry and Savithri Nagar Fishing Harbour in Yanam.

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The federation supplies nearly 50 lakh litres of diesel annually, supporting around 450 mechanised fishing vessels and the livelihoods of more than one lakh fisherfolk across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The Chief Minister noted that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited had earlier extended a special arrangement under which diesel was supplied to the federation at rates equivalent to retail outlet prices, providing significant relief to the fishing community.

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However, he said recent revisions in diesel pricing had widened the gap between bulk consumer rates and retail outlet rates, resulting in a substantial increase in fuel costs for mechanised fishing vessels.

"Fuel constitutes the largest component of fishing expenditure, and the present price differential has adversely affected the economic viability of fishing operations," Rangasamy said in the letter.

Highlighting the welfare-oriented nature of the cooperative outlets, he stated that they were established exclusively for registered fishermen and "are not commercial retail establishments."

Seeking intervention from the Centre, Rangasamy requested the continuation of the earlier arrangement under which diesel was supplied at retail outlet rates. "Alternatively, an appropriate special pricing mechanism or subsidy arrangement may kindly be considered for diesel supplied to registered fishing vessels through the cooperative consumer outlets," he said.

Describing the matter as urgent, the Chief Minister pointed out that mechanised fishing vessels are resuming operations after the annual fishing ban period and that affordable fuel was essential for sustaining fishing activities and protecting the livelihoods of thousands of fisher families. (ANI)

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