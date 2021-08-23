Puducherry [India], August 23 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday received his first dose of COVD-19 vaccine here at his residence.

The door-to-door vaccination facility has been launched for the elderly, physically challenged and others with special needs in the Union Territory.

Rangasamy had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 in May, a few days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

On May 7, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) chief took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. (ANI)

