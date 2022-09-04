Karaikal (Puducherry) [India], September 4 (ANI): An eighth-standard student of Sterlite English School in Karaikal died after consuming an allegedly poisoned cold drink at school.

According to the victim Bala Manikandan's father Rajendran, a worker at a fair price shop in Karaikal, his son had gone to school for the annual rehearsal programme held in the school, yesterday morning.

"After he returned home in the afternoon, the boy started vomiting. Bala Manikandan told his parents that he has been vomiting since the time the school watchman gave him a cold drink, said his father.

Bala was immediately admitted to Karaikal Government Hospital but he died during treatment.

The school informed the parents that they had given the drink to Bala which was sent by the parents.

"We did not give our son Bala any cold drink for school", said the parents.

The parents further enquired with the watchman Devadhas who said a person claiming to be Bala Manikandan's relative had handed over the drink.

It was identified through the CCTV footage that the person who gave the drink was Sakaya Rani Victoria.

Sakaya Rani Victoria's children study in the same class.

Bala's mother Malathi, lodged a complaint at the Karaikal city police station asking for action to be taken against Sakaya Rani Victoria who they claimed had poisoned the cool drink.

The police are probing the matter as the drink may have been poisoned owing to the competition in studies among the students and the parents of the student who gave Bala the poisoned drink were immediately arrested.

A case has been registered and the police have started the investigation. (ANI)

