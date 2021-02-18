Puducherry [India], February 18 (ANI): Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday ordered a floor test in assembly on February 22 amid a political crisis in the Union Territory.

The floor test will be conducted at 5 pm on February 22 and will ascertain the claims of the ruling Congress about having a majority.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy met the Lt Governor on Thursday.

Asked about opposition demanding floor test in the legislative assembly he said, "I met the Lieutenant Governor. We discussed that also."

Puducherry BJP President V Saminathan said his party, AIADMK and All India N. R. Congress have submitted a memorandum to LG stating that the Narayanasamy government has been reduced to a minority.

"The Chief Minister should resign immediately. We want a floor test to be conducted. He has lost the majority and his claim of having the majority is false. His government will fall on February 22. All 14 Opposition MLAs are united," Saminathan said

Congress MLA A John Kumar had resigned on February 16 citing "dissatisfaction with the Congress government".

Congress leader Malladi Krishna Rao had earlier resigned as Health Minister and MLA.

The Union Territory is likely to face elections in April-May this year. (ANI)

