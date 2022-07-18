Puducherry, Jul 18 (PTI) Puducherry reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, thus raising the overall tally to 1,68,896 on Monday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said the 111 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 1,388 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 104 new cases out of the 111 cases followed by seven in Karaikal.

Yanam and Mahe regions did not report any fresh case of viral infection, the Director said.

Active cases were 1,135 which included 21 patients in hospitals and the remaining 1,114 in home quarantine, he said.

Sriramulu said 87 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,65,798.

The official said the Health Department has so far examined 23,23,531 samples and out of them 19, 64.908 were found to be negative.

There was no fresh fatality on Monday and the death toll remained at 1,963, the Director said adding that the test positivity rate was eight per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.16 per cent and 98.17 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 17,64,023 doses which comprised 9,74,936 first doses, 7,46,726 second doses and 42,361 booster doses.

