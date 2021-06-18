Puducherry, Jun 18 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry added 353 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 1,14,301, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Friday.

Four more people (two men and two women) succumbed to the virus as the death toll rose to 1,714, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

Three of the four victims had no comorbidities and all of them hailed from the Puducherry region, he added.

The deceased were in the age group ranging between 45 and 75 years.

The 353 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 8,685 swabs with Puducherry reporting 280 of them followed by Karaikal (49), Mahe (13) and Yanam (11), Mohan Kumar said.

He said that 12,08,489 samples have been tested so far and 10,38,858 of them were found to be negative.

The number of active cases stood at 4,125 (635 in hospitals and remaining 3,490 in home isolation).

While 557 patients recovered during last 24 hours, the overall recoveries stood at 1.08 lakh, he said.

The test positivity rate was 4.06 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 per cent and 94.89 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said that 36,771 healthcare workers and 22,730 frontline workers have been inoculated so far.

He said that 2.52 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.

The four-day vaccination festival which began in the union territory on June 16 to cover all those above 18 years entered the third day Friday.

During the first two days, 28,648 people were inoculated, Health Secretary T Arun said in a release.

The vaccination festival is being held in all government hospitals, primary health centres and on school premises.

The programme is in progress in hundred centres, he said.PTI Cor SS

