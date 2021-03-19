Puducherry [India], March 19 (ANI): All India NR Congress party on Friday announced their list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Puducherry. Party's Chief Ministerial candidate N Rangasamy to contest from Thattanchavady and Yanam constituencies.

While NR Congress is leading the NDA alliance in the Union Territory by fielding 16 candidates, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIADMK have been allocated 9 and 5 seats respectively.

The Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry. (ANI)

