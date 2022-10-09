Puducherry, Oct 9 (PTI) Puducherry recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,74,854, a senior Health Department said here on Sunday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 11 cases were identified during examination of 384 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

Puducherry and Yanam regions reported one new case each, while Karaikal had nine infections. Mahe reported zero case.

The active cases were 161 which included five patients in hospitals and the remaining 156 in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 49 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, while overall recoveries were 1,72,719.

There was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,974.

The Department of Health has so far examined 24,15,582 samples and found 20,46,892 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 2.86 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.78 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has till now administered 22,42,588 doses which comprised 9,93,439 first doses, 8,57,386 second doses and 3,91,763 booster doses.

