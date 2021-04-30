Puducherry [India], April 30 (ANI): Puducherry reported 1,195 fresh COVID-19 cases, 654 discharges, and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Puducherry Directorate of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The count of people infected with the virus in the Union Territory stands at 58,622.

Out of the total cases, 48,298 people have been discharged after recovering while 805 people have died so far.

The number of active cases currently is 9,519.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the Union Territory is 82.39 per cent whereas the fatality rate is 1.37 per cent.

India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)

