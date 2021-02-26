Puducherry, Feb 26 (PTI): The COVID-19 tally in the union territory of Puducherry rose to 39,697 on Monday with the addition of 20 new cases, the Health Department said.

No fatalities were reported and the toll remained at 667.

A total of 1,648 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.25 lakh, Health and Family Welfare Services Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

There were 194 active cases after the recovery of 23 patients during the period. In all, 38,836 people have been cured of the virus in the union territory.

Puducherry and Mahe each accounted for seven cases, while Yanam had four and Karaikal, two.

Kumar also said 9,380 health care workers and 484 front line workers have been vaccinated in Puducherry since the launch of the drive last month

He said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 97.83 per cent respectively.

