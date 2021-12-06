A visual from the school in Puducherry. (Photo.ANI)

Puducherry [India], December 6 (ANI): All schools across Puducherry reopened for classes 1 to 8 on Monday.

Students were seen wearing masks and following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Earlier on Sunday, the government of Puducherry had announced that COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect.

Earlier this week, former Chief Minister of Puducherry, V Narayanasamy had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow booster dose for people inoculated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Schools were shut since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic imposed lockdown. Since the number of cases in the Union Territory is now on a decline, the decision to reopen primary schools was taken.

Classes 9 to 12 have already reopened for a few months now. (ANI)

