Puducherry May 7 (PTI) The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more deaths during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Friday.

With this, the total number of cases have touched 68,373 and the death toll 920 so far, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

Of the 19 deaths, 17 were in Puducherry and rest in Yanam - nine were men and the rest women, the Director of the department S Mohan Kumar said.

The deceased were in the age group ranging between 41 and 72, he said.

The 1,746 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 8,220 samples during the last 24 hours, projecting a test positivity rate of 21.24 per cent. The Director said 1,079 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the 24 hours.

So far, 54,375 patients have recovered and been discharged.

He said 8.39 lakh samples were examined so far and of them 7.62 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.35 per cent and 79.53 per cent respectively.

There were 13,078 active cases of which 2,054 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals and remaining 11,024 patients in home quarantine. The Director said Puducherry region alone accounted for 1,375 new cases. Karaikal reported 183, while Yanam and Mahe regions reported 138 and 50 new cases respectively. Kumar said 32,707 healthcare workers and 19,203 frontline workers have been inoculated against the scourge so far in the Union Territory. He said 1,57,152 people belonging either to the category of senior citizens (those above 60 years) or those above 45 years with co-morbidity have been vaccinated since March 1.

