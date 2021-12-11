Puducherry, Dec 11 (PTI): The Union Territory of Puducherry registered 22 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the overall tally to 1,29,202, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Saturday.

Also Read | West Bengal: Ambulance Driver From East Bardhaman Becomes Crorepati in One Day.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur.

Director of the department G Sriramulu said in a press release that the fresh cases identified at the end of examination of 1,974 samples were spread over Puducherry (five), Karaikal (six) and Mahe (11).

No fresh case of infection was reported today from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, the Director said. He said there were 230 active cases comprising 57 being treated in hospitals while the remaining 173 in home isolation.

The Director said 35 patients recovered and were discharged during the 24 hours. Now, the overall recoveries were 1,27,095. Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.11 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.37 per cent respectively.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, the director said adding that the fatalities remained at 1,877. The Health Department has so far administered 13,00,551 doses of vaccines - 7,93, 532 first dose and 5,07,019 second dose, the Director said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)