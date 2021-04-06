Puducherry [India], April 6 (ANI): Puducherry registered a voter turnout of 77.90 per cent till 6 pm across its 30 constituencies, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Karaikal district witnessed 76.74 per cent voter turnout while Puducherry district witnessed 78.14 per cent polling till 6 pm.

The Yanam constituency in the Union Territory recorded the highest voting percentage of 85.76 per cent till 6 pm, while the Mahe constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage of 69.92 per cent.

A total of 10,04,507 electors are deciding the fate of 324 candidates. (ANI)

