Puducherry, Jul 30 (PTI) Puducherry witnessed a spike in number of new COVID-19 cases with 143 persons being infected with the virus, a senior health official said on Saturday.

The union territory on Friday recorded 124 coronavirus cases.

The 143 cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,655 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today, Director of Health G Sriramulu said.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 111 new cases out of the 143 cases followed by Karaikal 27 and Yanam five. Mahe an enclave in Kerala did not report fresh case of viral infection, he said.

The overall caseload was 1,70,808. The active cases were 825 of whom 18 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 807 in home quarantine, the Director said.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll thus remained at 1,965.

The total recoveries in Puducherry were 1,68,018.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far tested 23,46,359 and found 19,85,243 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 8.64 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 per cent and 98.37 percent respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 18,29,611 doses which comprised 9,78,950 first doses, 7,60,412 second doses and 90,249 booster doses.

