New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Puducherry's BJP candidate, A Namassivayam, who is also the Home Minister of the Union Territory, expressed confidence in winning the Lok Sabha seat and promised to work for the development of the region.

"We will win the Puducherry Loksabha seat," he said, reckoning that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections hold potential for BJP to expand its presence in Southern states.

Namassivayam further said, "There are four regions of the Union Territory of Puducherry-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, we are doing development in each and every region and it will continue to happen in future as well...We want to make it as best Puducherry."

In an interview with ANI, Namassivayam, the Home Minister of the Union Territory, said, "We are developing the Puducherry economically. We want to make Puducherry the best place to live."

Puducherry's BJP candidate also criticised the incumbent MP and Congress candidate for their alleged inaction towards Puducherry's progress.

He also made strong promises and commitments to the development of the region and addressing issues such as statehood and economic growth

He pledged effective work for the region's development. Additionally, Namassivayam emphasised the long-pending issue of statehood for the Union Territory, promising to advocate for its attainment.

Furthermore, he asserted plans to enhance Puducherry's economic growth and overall quality of life. Following the election, he intended to implement initiatives such as re-opening the ration shop.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate V Vaithilingam won the only seat in the Puducherry Parliamentary Constituency.

Voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the only constituency in Puducherry will be held in the first phase on April 19.

The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. (ANI)

