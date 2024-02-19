Wayanad (Kerala) [India], February 19 (ANI): Two people have been arrested in connection with the Pulpally violence incidents for attacking the vehicle of the forest department, according to police.

The arrest came after three back-to-back deaths caused by wild elephant attacks sparked protests in Kerala's Wayanad on Saturday, with prohibitory orders clamped on Pulpally area for two days.

"Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area and two more people involved in the violence will be arrested soon," Pulpally Police.

Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday visited the family of Ajeesh, who lost his life due to a wild elephant attack.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached the residence of Forest Department watcher VP Paul, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Wayanad.

The Congress MP interacted with the victim's family as he extended condolences to the grieved family. The incident led to a massive protest in Pakkam near Pulpally in Wayanad district on Saturday.

Gandhi had also written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting decisive action over the incident.

According to Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the victim was attacked when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady.

After the incident, the Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and also assured a job to one of the family members of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed officials to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the issues related to wildlife attacks in Wayanad.

According to the CM of Kerala, a meeting will be held in Wayanad on February 20. Revenue, Forest and Local Self-Government Department ministers will attend the meeting. People's representatives, including the representatives of local bodies of Wayanad district and officials, including high level officials, will participate in the meeting. (ANI)

