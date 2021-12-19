Srinagar, Dec 19 (PTI) Terrorists shot at a policeman in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday leaving him injured, officials said.

"At about 7:10 pm, terrorists fired at & injured a JKP Follower (a police designation) namely Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay near his residence at Bundzoo," a police official said.

He said the injured has been shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital here for treatment.

Further details were awaited.

