Pune, Mar 16 (PTI) Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested include an actor who is the son a veteran Marathi actor, an official said.

"We got a tip-off that some people were arriving in Maharshi Nagar area on Monday to sell dormant bank account data. We laid a trap and arrested six people, including the actor and a woman. Soon, we nabbed two more of their accomplices," said Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police, economic and cyber offence wing.

"During the probe, we found dormant account details containing a total of Rs 216,29,34,240 of major commercial banks. This is an interstate racket. We are probing how they managed to obtain this data," he added.

Officials said apart from back account details, they have seized Rs 25 lakh cash, mobile phones and a two-wheeler.

