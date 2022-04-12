Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane inducted indigenously developed specialist vehicles into the force on Tuesday. These were the first set of indigenously developed Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle Medium (QRFV), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), Ultra Long Range Observation System developed by Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL) and Monocoque Hull Multi Role Mine Protected Armoured Vehicle developed by Bharat Forge.

General MM Naravane, accompanied by Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, the Vice Chief of Army Staff is on a two-day visit to Pune.

"At a function organised at the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) and Centre today, the Army Chief inducted the first set of indigenously developed Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle Medium (QRFV), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), Ultra Long Range Observation System developed by Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL) and Monocoque Hull Multi Role Mine Protected Armoured Vehicle developed by Bharat Forge," the official release read.

The COAS appreciated TATA and Bharat Forge for their commitment to strengthening the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative of the Government of India and for continued engagement with the Indian Army for the past decades.

The induction of these indigenously developed Systems by TASL and Bharat Forge would greatly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Army in future conflicts. A number of retired and serving dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

