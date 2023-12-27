Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): In a tragic incident, 10-12 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area of Pune, officials said.

According to the Pune Fire Department, around 100 LPG cylinders were stored illegally at an under-instruction site.

Also Read | Jaipur Hit and Run Case: Man Who Mowed Down Woman With Car Arrested.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"The explosion occurred after a fire broke out at the site. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 exploded after a fire, and three fire tenders are present at the spot," the fire officials added.

Also Read | How India Ubered in 2023: Uber Trends for Year Shows Delhi-NCR Leading in Number of Trips; Mumbai Tops in Late-Night Trip Bookings.

As per the fire department, no damage or casualties have been reported till now.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guar van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance yard in Maharashtra on Tuesday, said authorities.

The fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railways. There was no damage to any other coaches, the CPRO added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)