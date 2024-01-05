Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Sharad Mohol, a Pune-based gangster on Friday sustained injuries when he was shot at by unidentified persons in the Kothrud area of Maharashtra's Pune, said the police.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, added the police.

Meanwhile, further probe is underway into the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

