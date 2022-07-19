Kargil, Jul 19 (PTI) A Pune-based NGO has donated an ambulance to Kargil administration to provide medical assistance to the district residents, officials said on Tuesday.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of Kargil unit of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Feroz Ahmad Khan flagged off the ambulance donated by NGO Borderless World Foundation (BWF).

The ambulance will be very helpful to the people of Kargil especially those residing on the periphery of the district, Khan said.

Chairperson of BWF, Adik Kadam, said the NGO is engaged in helping girls especially those who have lost their parents in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

BWF provides emergency medical services and operates 22 ambulances in partnership with the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army and Directorate of Health Services, he said.

Meanwhile, DC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve assured the members of the BWF that the benefits of the ambulance will also reach the marginal section of society.

