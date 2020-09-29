Pune, Sep 28 (PTI) Pune city reported 779 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,42,915 on Monday, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 3,406 with 33 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra city.

Also Read | MSP Procurement in Punjab and Haryana: Paddy Worth Rs 10.53 Crore Purchased Only in 2 Days Amid Protests Over Farm Laws.

Also, 1,105 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city following recovery from the infection, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)