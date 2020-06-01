India News | Pune COVID-19 Cases Mount to 7,826; Death Toll 345

Pune, Jun 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Pune district went up by 76 in the last 24 hours to 7,826 on Monday, a Health official said.

With eight more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of fatalities rose to 345, he said.

Also Read | Two Pakistan High Commission Officials in Delhi, Who Were Apprehended For Indulging in Espionage Activities, Leave For Pakistan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

"Of the 76 fresh cases, 64 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, five from Pimpri Chinchwad area and the rest seven from the cantonment and rural areas," he said.

The PMC area has the maximum concentration of 6,601 patients.

Also Read | How Do You Launch a Multi-Million-Dollar Business From Your Apartment?.

Meanwhile, a total of 168 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)