India News | Pune COVID-19 Cases Up by 327 to 6,480; Death Toll 289

Pune, May 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra's Pune district mounted by 327 to 6,480 while the number of fatalities rose by 9 to 289 on Tuesday, a Health official said.

Pune city, a coronavirus hotspot, accounted for 255 of the 327 new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 40 cases and cantonment and rural areas with 32 cases, he added.

"Pune city has 5,502 COVID-19 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 423 cases and rural areas 555 cases," he added. PTI

