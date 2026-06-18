India News | Pune Crime Branch Arrests Self-styled Godman, 7 Associates in Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Crime Branch Unit of Pune City Police have arrested a 59-year-old self-styled godman, Radhamohan Mishra and seven of his associates - six women and one man in Wagholi's Ubale Nagar area, officials said. The accused face severe charges for sexually exploiting, extorting, and torturing a woman over several years

According to police, a case has been registered at Kharadi Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

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Police said the action was initiated following a complaint lodged by a woman, who alleged that Mishra manipulated her family for several years by claiming to possess divine and supernatural powers.

As per the complaint, between 2001 and 2026, the accused allegedly gained the trust of the complainant and her family, cheated them financially and caused mental and emotional distress.

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The victim further alleged that Mishra repeatedly sexually exploited her during this period.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Pune City, Ashwini Satpute said, "Based on the victim's complaint, a raid was conducted at the ashram premises, and the accused persons were arrested under relevant legal provisions. Further investigation is underway."

Police officials said the accused, along with his associates, allegedly used psychological manipulation, fear of black magic and claims of supernatural powers to influence followers and extort money from them.

During the raid at the , police seized several electronic devices and valuables, including eight laptops, nine mobile phones, 19 hard disks, 20 cassettes, 10 DVDs, one DVR machine, two CPU units and 23 pen drives.

Police also recovered cash worth Rs 6.60 lakh along with gold and silver ornaments. The total value of seized property is estimated at Rs 25.77 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Radha Mohan Mishra (59), Swami Kamal Nayan (58), Kirti Hansraj Ahuja (38), Kanika Hansraj Ahuja (34), Khushboo Gajendra Hudiya (37), Shweta Avadh Bihari Mishra (37), Amrita Avadh Bihari Mishra (32) and Shweta Sanjay Pande (28).

Police said statements of several women linked to the ashram are being recorded, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether more people were similarly exploited or defrauded. (ANI)

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