Pune, Oct 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Pune district of Maharashtra rose by 1,720 fresh cases in the last 24 hours to 3,06,864, a health official said on Sunday.

With 53 deaths, the total toll in the district mounted to 7,167, he said.

Also Read | Festive Season 2020 Guidelines: UP Govt Issues SOPs For Festival Celebrations Amid COVID-19, People From Containment Zones Not Allowed at Events.

A total of 1,010 patients were discharged after treatment during the day.

"Of the 1,720 cases, 630 infections were reported from the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 1,54,230 patients. Pimpri Chinchwad township reported 352 cases," the official said.

Also Read | No Religion or God Asks to Celebrate Festival in an Ostentatious Way, Says Harsh Vardhan.

The cumulative count of cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area increased to 68,849, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)