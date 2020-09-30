Pune, Sep 30 (PTI) Pune district reported 3,298 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,84,021 on Wednesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 6,529 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,431 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the infection, the official said.

"Of the 3,298 cases, 1,336 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,45,291 patients.

"With 764 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 78,081," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 60,649, the official added.

