Pune, Sep 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 2,76,325 with addition of 3,313 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Sunday.

With 80 more patients succumbing to the infection, the overall toll in the district mounted to 6,300, he said.

1,599 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

"Of the 3,313 new cases, 1,548 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 1,42,136 patients. 812 cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, taking the tally to 76,079," the official said.

He said the number of cases in rural, civil hospital and the Pune Cantonment Board area increased to 58,110. PTI

