Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported 4,885 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of infections to 2,06,290, a health official said on Wednesday.

With 69 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 4,794, he said.

"Of the 4,885 cases, 2,078 cases are from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, while 1,240 cases are from Pimpri Chincihwad," the official said.

A total of 2,013 patients were discharged in the day.

