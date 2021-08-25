Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): A Pune girl made the best of the lockdown by befriending over a dozen parrots who now call her rented apartment home. With many bird feeders, swings and love, it is a beautiful friendship between birds and a human being.

Radhika Sonawane, a finance professional is being visited by more than a dozen winged friends every day.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 70-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Almost A Month After She Went Missing; One Arrested.

"Earlier, Indian ringneck parakeet used to come but later on Alexandrine parakeet started coming here in large numbers. They come here every day. There is some kind of bond I have developed with them," says Sonawane told ANI.

Now that the parrots are pally with her and some of them like to be fed by Sonawane's hands.

Also Read | Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021: Dates for 11-Phases of Panchayat Chunav Announced, Check Full Schedule.

"I started observing from their timing to what they eat. Eventually, they started trusting and coming here. Many of them prefer hand-feeding too," she said.

To accommodate the birdies, Sonawane has transformed her balcony with many bird feeders and even small hanging bird stands that double up as a swing.

"The bonding with the birds are deep. I have to think before travelling," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)