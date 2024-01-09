Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) government in Maharashtra for Pune not having a representation in the Lok Sabha for a year now, saying that the "illegal regime" in the state "fears losing the seat."

"For a year now, Pune is without representation in the Lok Sabha... only because the illegal regime in Maharashtra fears losing the seat," Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X.

The Pune Lok Sabha seat has been vacant since March 29, 2023, after the death of MP Girish Bapat.

The Supreme Court on Monday put a stay on the Bombay High Court order that had asked the Election Commission to immediately hold the by-election for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. However, the court slammed the Election Commission for not holding the by-election for the seat for such a long period of time.

Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the state government neglected public works and the development of Pune.

"The BJP-sponsored khoke sarkar doesn't even seem to bother about public works or serving citizens! Pune's new airport terminal has been ready for over 4 months and awaits inauguration!" he said in the post.

"Just like MTHL that awaits inauguration for 3 months, Digha Railway Station that awaits inauguration for 8 months, the Uran line long pending for inauguration, Pune also has been deprived from its new airport terminal due to the absence of dates from the VIPs of khoke sarkar," he added.

Aaditya Thackeray asked why Maharashtra faced so much "injustice" from the Centre government and the state regime. He said that Pune's proposed new airport has been stuck after the MVA government changed.

"Vedanta Foxconn was sent to Gujarat abruptly by khoke sarkar from Pune District (as proposed by MVA). And now even an airport terminal inauguration awaits inauguration dates for 4 months. How can Maharashtra expect any justice, if cities like Pune and Mumbai are so hated by the central ministries and state regime? Do they have no time at all for even inaugurations in Maharashtra??," Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X. (ANI)

