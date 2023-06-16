Pune, Jun 16 (PTI) An unidentified person drove a PMPML bus in Pune and then abandoned it after stealing the vehicle's battery, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of June 13 and 14 in Sanas ground area in Swargate.

"Due to wari (annual pilgrimage from Alandi to Pandharpur), PMPML buses were parked at Sanas ground instead of the usual parking spot in Peru Gate depot. An unidentified person drove a bus in which the keys were in place and later abandoned it in Market Yard area," he said.

PMPMPL authorities have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused, Swargate police station official said.

