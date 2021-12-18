Pune, Dec 18 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was shot dead by two people in the Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at 9:30am when the deceased, identified as Yogesh Jagtap, had come for a function, he said.

Jagtap was hit in the chest and abdomen and he died at a nearby hospital. the official said. adding that efforts were on to nab the two accused, who have been identified.

