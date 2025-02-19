New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led the grand 'Jai Shivaji Jai Bharat' Padyatra on Wednesday, the historic occasion of the 395th Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune, Maharashtra.

As per an official statement issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, they were joined by over 20,000 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers, showcasing immense enthusiasm and reverence for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, along with several State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, also participated in the grand padayatra, making it a remarkable tribute to the visionary Maratha leader.

Addressing the gathering, Mansukh Mandaviya urged the youth to draw strength from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He emphasized that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's principles of Swabhiman (self-respect) and Samman (honour) continue to guide India's youth in building a self-reliant and prosperous nation.

Expressing gratitude for India's rich heritage, he highlighted that leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have shaped the nation's values and inspired generations with their courage, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the motherland.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life teaches us that true leadership is about selfless service and unwavering dedication to the nation," he stated.

Mandaviya spoke about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's visionary governance, his efficient administration, and his deep respect for all sections of society. Taking inspiration from these ideals, he emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to strengthen the nation through progressive policies focused on good governance, social welfare, and economic growth.

He highlighted the government's commitment to empowering youth, fostering innovation, and instilling national pride--principles that align with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vision of a resilient and self-reliant society. He urged the youth to take responsibility, as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did in his time, and contribute to making India a Viksit Bharat.

"The youth are not just the future, they are the present force that will drive India towards greatness," he remarked.

Mandaviya further emphasized that India's youth have the potential to be the driving force of national progress. He encouraged them to embrace qualities such as determination, integrity, and a sense of duty towards the country. Just as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj envisioned a strong and self-sufficient nation, today's youth must work towards innovation, social harmony, and inclusive development.

"By following Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideals, we can build a nation that stands tall with pride, resilience, and unity," he affirmed.

CM Fadnavis, highlighted the global reverence for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, noting that his birth anniversary is celebrated not only in India but across 20 countries.

He emphasized Shivaji Maharaj's visionary leadership in governance, taxation, welfare policies, defence, and naval management. He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in nominating 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for UNESCO World Heritage status and expressed confidence in their forthcoming approval.

He called upon the youth to uphold the principles of Shivaji Maharaj and contribute to nation-building.

Raksha Khadse, in her address, highlighted the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a beacon of bravery, wisdom, and justice. She emphasized that his leadership and unwavering commitment to Swarajya continue to inspire the nation to uphold unity and righteousness.

Reflecting on Maharashtra's deep-rooted connection with Shivaji Maharaj's ideals, she stated that just as he led a revolution by mobilizing the youth, the vision of a Viksit Bharat can be realized by uniting the young generation.

Reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief in the power of youth to shape the nation's future, she called upon everyone to pledge their commitment to building a developed India guided by the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Before commencing the grand 'Jai Shivaji Jai Bharat' Padyatra, the esteemed guests participated in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative by planting a sapling, symbolizing their commitment to environmental sustainability and reverence for nature. Following this meaningful gesture, they led the grand procession, paying tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Padyatra, covering a 4 km route, started from COEP College and made halts at AISSPMS College Pune (at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), Rani Laxmibai Chowk, and Goodluck Chowk before concluding at Fergusson College.

At each halting point, Maharashtra's vibrant culture was on full display, with youth performing traditional dances and songs. The traditional sport of Mallakhamba was also showcased, reflecting the state's rich heritage.

Adding to the grandeur, Dhol Nagada performances welcomed the Padyatra at every stop, keeping the padyatra energized throughout the journey.

The 'Jai Shivaji Jai Bharat' Padyatra in Pune, Maharashtra, marked the sixth in a series of 24 padyatras planned across the country to commemorate 75 years of the Constitution and celebrate India's rich cultural heritage and diversity. This grand event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 20,000 youth in Pune alone.

Additionally, simultaneous padyatras were held in all 36 districts of Maharashtra, with each district seeing the active involvement of around 3,000 participants, collectively paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (ANI)

