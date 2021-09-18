Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against a 35-year-old man for flying a drone near the Indian Naval Station (IMS) Shivaji in the Lonavala area of Pune in Maharashtra, said the police.

According to a complaint registered with the police, the accused has not taken prior permission for flying the drone as per guidelines.

Naval officials deployed at INS Shivaji entrance noted unidentified drone in the area but before they intervene the accused fled from the spot.

Later INS Shivaji officials gave a written complaint with details to Pune police. Accordingly, a case was registered with Lonavala city police station under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for flying drone without permission against the accused.

Police have investigated the matter and enquired the details with the accused. However, they found that the accused had no ill intention.

According to police, it was a restricted area where he was flying a drone and the accused was not involved in any mischievous activity as well.

The accused was let go by police after enquiry. (ANI)

