Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): In a breakthrough in an ongoing investigation of a firing case in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Police of Pune district, Police have solved the mysterious shooting case and arrested two individuals including the victim's cousin on Wednesday.

One accused, identified as the victim's cousin, 42-year-old Anant Singh, orchestrated the attack due to a contract dispute worth 12 lakh, along with his aide, Rohit Pandey.

On January 20th, Ajay Vikram Singh was shot in broad daylight inside the premises of Kailas Steel Company, located in the Chakan MIDC area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

Following a 20-day investigation, what was initially believed to be an extortion attempt has been revealed to be a family dispute over a contract.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey announced the arrest of Anant Singh from Madhya Pradesh. Another suspect, Rohit Pandey, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. The Anti-Gunda Squad, which is leading the investigation, revealed that a total of five individuals were involved in the crime. The police are expected to take all the accused into custody soon.

The investigation revealed that the accused conducted a reconnaissance of Ajay Singh's daily routine before carrying out the attack. They purchased two motorbikes to observe the victim's movements. After the shooting, the assailants fled to Visakhapatnam and subsequently to Uttar Pradesh.

In an astonishing move, Anant Singh visited his cousin in the hospital after the attack before going into hiding.

This case, registered at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, is currently under further investigation by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police. (ANI)

