Pune, Jan 8 (PTI) Pune on Saturday recorded 4,348 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 11,83,676, an official said.

The positivity rate was 15 per cent, he informed.

He said 2,471 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,073 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 578 in rural and 75 cantonment limits.

As on Friday, the district has 17,531 active cases, with 1,326 patients admitted in hospitals, the official informed.

